Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

