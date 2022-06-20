Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 2,816.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,636 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of JetBlue Airways worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

