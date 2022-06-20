443,460 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.25% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $661.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.03.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,108 shares of company stock valued at $19,311,844 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.