Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 91,315 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,315 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Lumentum worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,857,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

