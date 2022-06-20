First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

