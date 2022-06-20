First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,681,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 509,546 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,699,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 321.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 378,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $149.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

