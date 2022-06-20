Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.99 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,672 shares of company stock worth $4,423,208. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

