SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

