SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.
In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
