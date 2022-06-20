SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,891,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $95.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.