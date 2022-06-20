SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $85,000 Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.
Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.
Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
See Also
