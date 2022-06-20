SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,049,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,095,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTX opened at $55.00 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

