SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 294 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 392.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.