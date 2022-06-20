SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $44,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.