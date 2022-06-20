SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $44,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 455.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,641,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

