Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,876 shares of company stock worth $17,449,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.