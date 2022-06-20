Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 558 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $200.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.61. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $196.34 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.40.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

