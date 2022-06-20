ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $197.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.55. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

