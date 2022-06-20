Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $125.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $124.57 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

