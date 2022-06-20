Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $551,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

