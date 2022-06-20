Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.10.

NYSE:BAH opened at $81.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

