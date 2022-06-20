Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Crane’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Crane by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

