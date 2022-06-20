Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

