Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.74.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $110.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

