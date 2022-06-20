Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $444.32 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.01. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.41.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

