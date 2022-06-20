First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 1,825.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,831,751 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

NYSE MCK opened at $300.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

