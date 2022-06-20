Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

