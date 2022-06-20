Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,351,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

