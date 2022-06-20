Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

