The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 40,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $161.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

