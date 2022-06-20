4,623 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.