New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,578 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.