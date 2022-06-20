New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $328.05 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average of $497.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

