The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,083,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

