Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $112.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

