First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 13,514 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

