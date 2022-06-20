ACG Wealth Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

