iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,689,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 725.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

