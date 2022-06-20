ACG Wealth Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $55,995,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $23,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

