1,165 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $167.30 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

