ACG Wealth Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,562,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of ITOT opened at $81.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.