McAdam LLC Purchases Shares of 9,633 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $29.08 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.

