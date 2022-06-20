McAdam LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $134.84 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

