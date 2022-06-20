ACG Wealth Sells 5,901 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05.
ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
