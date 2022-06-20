ACG Wealth Sells 5,901 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

