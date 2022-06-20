iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lifted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.