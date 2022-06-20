ACG Wealth Acquires 934 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

