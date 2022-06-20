My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,098 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,412,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.10. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

