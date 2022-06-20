McAdam LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,957,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,934 shares of company stock valued at $93,762,850 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $99.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average of $151.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.