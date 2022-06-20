ACG Wealth Acquires 4,811 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

