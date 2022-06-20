ACG Wealth Buys 12,693 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

